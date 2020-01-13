RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Price Target Cut to $67.00

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RealPage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.14.

RealPage stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. RealPage has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $3,020,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,674,626.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 596,567 shares of company stock valued at $32,355,840. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in RealPage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 760.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 104,318 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,029,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,549,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 5,199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 586,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 9,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 54,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

