Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target to $82.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price target lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNN. ValuEngine cut Lindsay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Lindsay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $105.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $111.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

