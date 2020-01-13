Bank of America Downgrades Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.86.

RSG stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

