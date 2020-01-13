Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LRCX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.79.

Shares of LRCX opened at $294.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $136.65 and a twelve month high of $303.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,576 shares of company stock worth $25,603,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

