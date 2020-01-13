LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LAIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

LAIX stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. LAIX has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LAIX had a negative return on equity of 590.12% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LAIX by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

