Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.29.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.89. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independent Order of Foresters bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 211.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Analyst Recommendations for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

