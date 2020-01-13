Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $690.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $620.00.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $601.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $605.31.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $598.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

