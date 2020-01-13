Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.25 ($20.05).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €15.55 ($18.08) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company’s fifty day moving average is €16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

