ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.80 Price Target at UBS Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €11.80 ($13.72) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INGA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.44 ($14.47).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

