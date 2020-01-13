Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSM. Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.68 ($19.40).

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €13.14 ($15.28) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a one year high of €16.99 ($19.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.04.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

