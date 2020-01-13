IoT Chain (ITC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and Bibox. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.02006632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000585 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00049530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121761 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

