Luna Coin (LUNA) Market Cap Hits $13,543.00

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $13,543.00 and approximately $219.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.02006632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum . The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

