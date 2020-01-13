Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.32 ($38.74).

Get Software alerts:

Shares of Software stock opened at €32.89 ($38.24) on Monday. Software has a fifty-two week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a fifty-two week high of €35.22 ($40.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.93.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.