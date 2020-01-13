Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.32 ($38.74).

Shares of Software stock opened at €32.89 ($38.24) on Monday. Software has a fifty-two week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a fifty-two week high of €35.22 ($40.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.93.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Analyst Recommendations for Software (ETR:SOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spotify Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Spotify Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
R1 RCM Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dougherty & Co
R1 RCM Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dougherty & Co
Maxim Group Boosts Cassava Sciences Price Target to $12.00
Maxim Group Boosts Cassava Sciences Price Target to $12.00
RealPage Price Target Cut to $67.00
RealPage Price Target Cut to $67.00
Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Lindsay Price Target to $82.00
Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Lindsay Price Target to $82.00
Bank of America Downgrades Republic Services to Neutral
Bank of America Downgrades Republic Services to Neutral


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report