CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €108.00 by Baader Bank

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €108.00 ($125.58) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWC. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.80 ($114.88).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA stock opened at €110.40 ($128.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 52 week high of €108.60 ($126.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $794.45 million and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €102.37 and a 200-day moving average of €88.37.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

