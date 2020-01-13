LHT (LHT) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. LHT has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $1,212.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LHT has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00049530 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004674 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000152 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

