Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Cap Hits $1.89 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $125,704.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, YoBit and ZBG. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.89 or 0.05910723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035891 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00114731 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, DDEX, ZBG, IDEX, BitForex, Indodax, Kyber Network, YoBit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

