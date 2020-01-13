Aragon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $73,658.00 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00006682 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Bitfinex and AirSwap. Aragon has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and $73,658.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, IDEX, AirSwap, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

