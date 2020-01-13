Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Hits Market Capitalization of $56,104.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $56,104.00 and approximately $10,052.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DDEX.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning was first traded on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,015,447 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

