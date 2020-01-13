Head to Head Survey: Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Wynn Resorts (NYSE:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Wynn Resorts has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Studio City International has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Studio City International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts $6.72 billion 2.29 $572.43 million $6.54 21.87 Studio City International $571.21 million 2.73 -$20.75 million ($0.24) -82.71

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International. Studio City International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wynn Resorts and Studio City International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts 0 7 11 0 2.61 Studio City International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $139.18, indicating a potential downside of 2.68%. Given Wynn Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than Studio City International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Studio City International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Studio City International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts 10.12% 25.33% 3.48% Studio City International 2.12% 2.77% 1.03%

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Studio City International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays. Its Wynn Macau segment had approximately Wynn Macau square feet of casino space that offers 317 table games and 810 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 11 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling along with gold prosperity tree and dragon of fortune attractions. The company's Las Vegas Operations segment had approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 243 table games and 1,811 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 160,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le Rêve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

