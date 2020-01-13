AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) vs. GenMark Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:GNMK) Head to Head Analysis

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and GenMark Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 1.06 $330,000.00 N/A N/A GenMark Diagnostics $70.76 million 4.16 -$50.50 million ($0.91) -5.57

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -2.31, indicating that its share price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 13.71% -293.13% 16.33% GenMark Diagnostics -60.63% -239.16% -53.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and GenMark Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A GenMark Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67

GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 90.66%. Given GenMark Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GenMark Diagnostics is more favorable than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Summary

GenMark Diagnostics beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

