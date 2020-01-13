Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Given $15.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have commented on BWB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $13.21 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $380.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Company insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

