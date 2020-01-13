Analysts Expect Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Cerus also posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerus will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cerus.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of CERS opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Cerus has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Cerus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cerus by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 68,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

