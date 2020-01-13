Analysts Anticipate Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

Shares of QTWO opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Q2 has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -224.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,010,408.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,191,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,579.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,980 shares of company stock worth $7,802,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $228,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 29.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $398,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

