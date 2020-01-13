BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $17.23 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

