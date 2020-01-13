Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

