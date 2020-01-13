MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $8.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

