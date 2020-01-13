Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

