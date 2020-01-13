BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MNE opened at $15.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

In other BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,270 shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $232,172.90. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,123 shares of company stock worth $792,384 over the last ninety days.

About BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

