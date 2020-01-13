Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NEA opened at $14.47 on Monday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

In other Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd news, insider Norgard Ross 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. Also, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

