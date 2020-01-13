Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

