Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

In other Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities news, Portfolio Manager Quinn Thomas Kiley purchased 10,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,686.14.

About Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

