Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.241 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE JMF opened at $8.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

