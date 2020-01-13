Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.241 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE JMF opened at $8.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

Dividend History for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

