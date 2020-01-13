Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes bought 3,330 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $59,873.40.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

