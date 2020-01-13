Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
Shares of GGM opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.
About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
