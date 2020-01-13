Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BNY opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

