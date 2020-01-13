EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $213.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM stock opened at $223.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.26. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $128.42 and a one year high of $224.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.