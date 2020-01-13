SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of Forty Seven stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 3.53. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $45.39.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Forty Seven will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares in the company, valued at $15,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,650. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forty Seven in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Forty Seven by 36.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

