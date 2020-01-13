Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $314.00 at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $261.00 to $314.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.67.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $285.58 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $123.73 and a 52 week high of $288.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,854,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,606,000 after acquiring an additional 597,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 903,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 579,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.