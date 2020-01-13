Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Raised to “Neutral” at Longbow Research

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Longbow Research from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $72.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 333.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 201.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

