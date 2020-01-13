Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies



Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 530,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,481. The stock has a market cap of $709.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,635,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 406,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

