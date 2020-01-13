KeyCorp Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $155.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.
Shares of PCTY opened at $132.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $61.30 and a twelve month high of $133.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $62,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 over the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $481,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 184,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Paylocity by 19.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,182,000 after purchasing an additional 111,014 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Paylocity by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
