KeyCorp Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $155.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of PCTY opened at $132.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $61.30 and a twelve month high of $133.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $62,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 over the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $481,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 184,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Paylocity by 19.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,182,000 after purchasing an additional 111,014 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Paylocity by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

