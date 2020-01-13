Oppenheimer Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $612.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $385.00 to $612.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.94.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $478.15 on Monday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $498.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.64 and a 200-day moving average of $286.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tesla by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311,303 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

