Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $58.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.14, a PEG ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,696,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,850 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

