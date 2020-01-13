Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXEL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,078. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 52.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 174.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,446 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

