Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Earns Outperform Rating from Cowen

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.35.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,774 shares of company stock worth $5,198,561 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,479,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 423,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 52,394 shares in the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.