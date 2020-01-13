PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Mizuho

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.
Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.16. PNM Resources has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $52.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 590.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
