PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Mizuho

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.16. PNM Resources has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $52.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 590.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

