Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

EUXTF stock opened at $82.30 on Monday. Euronext has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

