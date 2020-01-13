Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.31.

NYSE XEC opened at $54.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $77.10.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

