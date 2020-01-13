NOIA Network Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $556,048.00 and approximately $33,450.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,781,380 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

