BOOM (BOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $737,810.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One BOOM token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $737,810.00 and $32,616.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.02006632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 972,895,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,743,008 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

